Sackers, LLC Notice of Renewal Of Retail Liquor License 2013

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 53-135.01 of the Liquor Control Act liquor licenses may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2013 for the following retail liquor license, to-wit:

Sackers, LLC

105 S. First Street

Hay Springs, NE 69347

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal may be filed by any resident of the city of Hay Springs, Nebraska on or before February 9, 2013 in the office of the city clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed.

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: January 23, 2013