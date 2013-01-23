Hay Springs City Council Minutes January 8, 2013

HEARING

Mayor Housh called the Hearing of the One and Six Year Street Plan to order at 7:00 p.m. Council persons Jessie Anderson, Randy Turman and James Varvel were present. City Attorney Jamian Simmons was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

There was discussion regarding plans for street maintenance for the next one to six years.

Turman made motion, Anderson seconded to close the Public Hearing at 7:06 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:06p.m. Council persons Jessie Anderson, Randy Turman and James Varvel were present. City Attorney Jamian Simmons was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Anderson made motion, Varvel seconded to approve the minutes from the December 11, 2012 Regular Meeting. All voted aye, Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to approve the agenda for January 8, 2013 Regular meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Two applications were received for the position of West Ward City Council. Mayor Housh suggested the Council consider Jerry Matthews to fill the position. Anderson made motion, Varvel seconded to appoint Jerry Matthews to fill the West Ward Council position. All voted aye. Motion carried.

There was discussion regarding Jessie’s up-coming resignation and posting of the position vacancy for the East Ward Council position.

There were no concerns from the public.

Department reports were heard: George-Streets –Took clutch out of dump truck; Cleaned snow; Read water meters; Took vacation. Aaron-Water/Parks/Pool – Dug up curb-stop at Sheila Letcher’s; Have been keeping an eye on the new well progress. SWANN - No report. Randy Turman-Lister-Sage – Meeting is next week – no report at this time. Ron Housh-Mayor – Asked to have the new fire hall a priority for snow removal.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: Buettner Construction was hired to dig the frozen ground at the new well site so plumbing could be laid. Layne Christensen is substantially over the 120 days allowed for this project; as of today, they are 246 days into it. The City has the ability/right to assess $500.00/day for Liquidated Damages. Jessie asked what the process is to proceed with assessing Liquidated Damages. Jami informed all that it depends on several things, including how the contract reads; grant funds involved; etc. Jami will look into further.

PADD Update: No report.

Real Estate Lease for Clinic: The lease with Chadron Community Hospital for the Hay Springs Clinic needs to be renewed. Harold Krueger informed the Council that the Hospital is in the process of recruiting a couple more doctors and expanding services and days open at the Hay Springs clinic. Mr. Krueger offered to pay a percentage of the utility bills based on square footage and days used. The hospital is currently responsible for all inside maintenance and repairs while the City takes care of the exterior of the building. The clinic is currently scheduled with the hospital for new paint and carpet.

NEW BUSINESS

Varvel made motion, Anderson seconded to approve claims as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

American Funds $422.82; Bluff’s Sanitary $47.28; Bomgaars $383.76; Cleo’s Flower Box $40.00; Earl Cooper $23.80; EMC Insurance $2472.65; FALCO $8000.00; Great Plains Communications $257.87;Hairport $16.88; Hay Springs Lumber $107.01; HS Vol Fire Dept $40.00; Hinn Napa $31.38; Hip Hop $74.00; J&L Grocery $44.55; Jack Fuhr $1.43; Layne Christensen $75149.50; MCI $60.39; Municipal Supply $251.62; Ne Pub Health $42.00; Ne Rural Water $125.00; Nebraska Total Office $217.35; Norm’s Napa $677.83; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Pipe $80.00; NPPD $3173.57; One Call Concepts $2.60; Panhandle Drilling $4.16; Postmaster $138.44; Sackers $70.84; Sandhill’s News $172.36; Security First $2633.41; Smith and King $240.00; SourceGas $1118.44; SWANN $13145.55; Union Security Insurance $166.67; Utility Service Co. $1340.73; Verizon $98.45; WestCo $339.79; Young’s $117.05.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to approve the December’s Treasurer’s Report as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Audit Report: Jim Gardner with FALCO presented the audit report. He gave suggestions for improvement and also stated that the cash flow for the City has remained steady and looks good.

SWANN Appointment: Postponed until next month.

Council President Appointment: Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to appoint James Varvel as Council President. Anderson and Turman voted aye. Varvel abstained. Motion carried.

Signatories at the Bank: Ron Housh and Randy Turman are currently listed as signatories at the bank. Turman made motion, Anderson seconded to add Jim Varvel and remove Marcella Hale as signatory at the bank. Anderson and Turman voted aye. Varvel abstained. Motion carried.

Verizon Contract: There is concern if the lighting meets FAA requirements. Anderson made motion, Varvel seconded to approve the Verizon Communication Site Agreement with the condition that the lighting meets FAA requirements. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #13-1: BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of Hay Springs, Nebraska, that there is hereby adopted for the City of Hay Springs a long range six-year plan of highway, road and street improvement based upon priority of needs and calculated to contribute to the orderly development of the integrated State wide system of highways, roads and streets, which plan is attached hereto. Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve Resolution #13-1 for the One and Six Year Street Plan. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Data Technologies/New Software: Mayor Housh would like to see each work task assigned to an activity code and made into a report in the new software. Lesa will ask if their representative can come to the next meeting to answer Council questions.

Radon Action Month: Turman made motion, Anderson seconded to proclaim January as National Radon Action Month. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Anderson made motion, Turman seconded to enter Executive Session to protect reputations at 8:25 p.m.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to exit Executive Session at 9:01 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Items for next meeting were discussed.

There being no further business, Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to adjourn at 9:06 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: January 23, 2013