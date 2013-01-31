Notice of Public Hearing Clinton 1 & 6 Year Street Improvement Plan 2013

Notice is hereby given of a Public Hearing to be held on February 13, 2013, at 7:00 p.m., MST, in the Village Hall in Clinton, Nebraska, for the purpose of reviewing the Six-Year Street Improvement Program proposed by the Village Board of Clinton, Nebraska, in accordance with Legislative Bill 1302, 1969 Nebraska Legislature.

Rex Retzlaff

Village Clerk

Published: January 30, 2013