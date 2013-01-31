Service of Process by Publication Jack Dalton vs. Bobby L. McIntyre, Sr. and Kimberly J. McIntyre

This Publication of Notice is from Case No. CI12-49 in the District Court for Sheridan County, Nebraska, titled “Jack Dalton vs. Bobby L. McIntyre, Sr. and Kimberly J. McIntyre; et al. together with “parties who may be in possession,” and is a “Complaint to Foreclose Tax Sale Certificate”. Some of the Defendants have not been found through regular service of process. The claim for relief in this lawsuit is: To foreclose tax sale certificate No. 09-1721 issued by the Sheridan County Treasurer on March 4, 2009, sold for non-payment of real property taxes that relate to the legal description of “The West Half (W1/2) of Lots Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), in Block Eighteen (18), Hay Springs, Sheridan County, Nebraska”. The Plaintiff prays: To determine the amount of taxes due; declare a lien; an accounting; a decree of foreclosure; and execution sale. The named Defendant/landowners, are Bobby L. McIntyre, Sr. and Kimberly J. McIntyre, who were married and now Robert L. McIntyre, Sr., is now deceased. Also parties in possession. There is also a beneficiary of record on a Deed of Trust who would have an interest in the property, who is Vincent A. Maniscalco. Any person whether a Defendant or a potential Defendant who would have an interest in this real property must defend this lawsuit with an appropriate response served on the Plaintiff within 30-days of the completion of this Notice by Publication; or failing that, the Plaintiff will move for the relief prayed for in the lawsuit. Anyone who may read this publication and have knowledge of any of these named Defendants who have not been found, is encouraged to contact counsel below, with any appropriate information.

Bruce Dalton, Plaintiff

by Counsel of Record

Roy Hahn, Attorney (11657)

Sorensen, Hahn & Morgan, P.C.

1620 Avenue A

P.O. Box 286

Scottsbluff, NE 69363

(308) 632-2991

Published: January 30, February 6 and February 13, 2013