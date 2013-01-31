Notice of Public Hearing City of Gordon, Nebraska 1 & 6 Year Street Improvement Plan 2013

Notice is hereby given, that a public hearing of the City Council of the City of Gordon, Nebraska will be held at 6:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2013, in the City Council Chambers of the City Auditorium, which hearing will be open to the public. The Public Hearing is being called for the One and Six Year Street Improvement Plan. Citizens’ comments, both oral and written, will be welcome.

If auxiliary aids of reasonable accommodations are needed for attendance at this hearing, please call the Office of the City Clerk at (308) 282-0837. Advance notice of seven days is needed when requesting an interpreter.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: January 30, February 6 and February 13, 2013