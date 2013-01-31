Notice of Organization HWD, LLC

The undersigned have formed a limited liability company under the Nebraska Limited Liability Company Act. Its name is:

HWD, LLC

Justin D. Moody, DDS, is the initial registered agent, and the initial registered office of the company shall be 705 1st Street, Crawford, Nebraska 69339.

The name and street address of each organizer is:

Justin D. Moody, DDS, 705 1st Street, Crawford, Nebraska 69339.

The limited liability company commenced business on December 20, 2012, and will have perpetual duration.

Dated this 2nd day of January, 2012.

/s/ Justin D. Moody, DDS-Organizer

 

Prepared by:

Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP

P.O. Box 8045

Rapid City, SD 57709-8045

(605) 342-1078

Published: January 30, February 6 and February 13, 2013

 
More in this category: « Notice of Organization of J & D Ag, L.L.C. Notice of Public Hearing City of Gordon, Nebraska 1 & 6 Year Street Improvement Plan 2013 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top