Notice of Organization HWD, LLC
The undersigned have formed a limited liability company under the Nebraska Limited Liability Company Act. Its name is:
HWD, LLC
Justin D. Moody, DDS, is the initial registered agent, and the initial registered office of the company shall be 705 1st Street, Crawford, Nebraska 69339.
The name and street address of each organizer is:
Justin D. Moody, DDS, 705 1st Street, Crawford, Nebraska 69339.
The limited liability company commenced business on December 20, 2012, and will have perpetual duration.
Dated this 2nd day of January, 2012.
/s/ Justin D. Moody, DDS-Organizer
Prepared by:
Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP
P.O. Box 8045
Rapid City, SD 57709-8045
(605) 342-1078
Published: January 30, February 6 and February 13, 2013