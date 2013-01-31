Notice of Organization of J & D Ag, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Benjamin Janssen and Fredrick Hudd Daringer have formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be J & D Ag, L.L.C.

2. Duration. The period of duration of the company shalt be perpetual.

3. Purpose. The company is organized to carry on all business of managing and operating ranch and farm properties by purchase, lease or otherwise, and to cultivate and harvest grains, hay and other farm products of all kinds, and to breed, raise, buy, pasture, prepare for market, sell or deal in cattle and livestock of all kinds and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.

4. Designated Office - Agent. The address of the designated office for business of the company in Nebraska is:

6655 State Hwy 27

Gordon, NE 69343

The name and address of the company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is:

Benjamin Janssen

6655 State Hwy 27

Gordon, NE 69343

5. Management. Management of the company shalt be vested in its members in proportion to their contribution of the capital in the Company, as adjusted from time to time to property reflect any annual contributions or withdrawals by its members, and in a Management Board, elected annually by the members.

Amy L. Patras - #22463

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.

201 E. Third, PO Box 1070

Chadron, NE 69337

308 432-3339

Published: January 30, February 6 and February 13, 2013