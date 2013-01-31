Notice of Hearing Sheridan County Highway Department one and Six Year Proposed Highway Improvement Program

Public notice is hereby given in compliance with Section 39-2119, R.R.S. Nebraska, 1943, as amended, that the governing body of the County of Sheridan, Nebraska, will meet on the 11th day of February, 2013 at 11:00 a.m. in the Road Department in the Sheridan County Courthouse Annex, Rushville, Nebraska, for the purpose of hearing support, opposition, criticism, suggestions or observations relating to the Sheridan County one and Six Year Proposed Highway Improvement Program.

Board of Commissioners

Sheridan County, Nebraska

by: Dan Kling

Chairman

Published: January 30 and February 6, 2013

 
