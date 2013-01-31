Notice of Certificate of Organization Spring Canyon, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has formed a Limited Liability Company under the Nebraska Limited Liability Company Act, NEB.REV.STAT.§§21-260 to 26-2653.

1. The name of the Limited Liability Company is Spring Canyon, L.L.C.

2. The name and address of the Organizer of the Limited Liability Company is:

Donna M. Dolezal

7598 370th Trail, Rushville, Nebraska

3. The address and principal place of business of the Limited Liability Company is:

Donna M. Dolezal

7598 370th Trail, Rushville, Nebraska

4. The Company will engage in the business of farming and ranching; and engage in such business which may from time to time be determined by managing member(s) and the Operating Agreement of the Company, and not otherwise forbidden by the laws of the State of Nebraska for business to be conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The Company may own, manage, buy and/or sell business, residential, or commercial real estate. The powers of the Limited Liability Company shall include all those powers as set forth in NEB.REV.STAT.§21-101 et. seq. and especially §21-105.

5. The Company commenced on January 11, 2013, and shall have perpetual existence.

6. The affairs of the Limited Liability Company are to be conducted, controlled and managed by the following members:

a. Donna M. Dolezal;

b. Bryan Dohrman; and

c. John Dohrman.

Spring Canyon, L.L.C.

By: /s/ Jamian J. Simmons

NSBA # 23475

Box 490

Rushville, NE 69360

Telephone: 308-327-2100

Published: January 30, February 6 and February 13, 2013