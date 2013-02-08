Commissioners Minutes January 14, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. Krotz and Andersen present. Commissioner Kling excused. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Krotz made a motion to accept the agenda. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 1-3-2013. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board audited and approved claims.

Generations in Volunteer Effort (GIVE) Director Barb Van Kerrebrook reported to the board that the program had 382 volunteers reporting 109,144 hours of service for fiscal year 2011-2012. She presented the board a report of services showing services such as the County Fair, Willow Tree Festival, Country Store, County Museums, Schools, respite care and transportation services.

The board asked Van Kerrebrook to take a look at the website materials that had been started by an extension intern. The intern has since left the office and wasn’t able to complete the project. The board is asking Van Kerrebrook to try to complete the website for Sheridan County.

At 9:30 A.M. Road Superintendent Tom Kuester and foreman Richard Cross met with the board for the opening of bids. Tony Kelly and Peggy Wolf were also present.

Two bids for one or two, bottom-dump gravel trailers were received from DMI of Rapid City, SD and Highway Trailers of Kansas City, MO. Bids were reviewed and due to the difference in trade-in allowances offered, Andersen made a motion to table until January 28. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Four bids were received for sealing a minimum of 32,000 lineal feet of cracks in blacktop pavement. Bids were received from R & J Industries of Alliance; Hwy Implement Inc of Sioux Falls, SD; Hein Construction of Fairbury, NE; and TopKote Inc of Yankton, SD. Krotz made a motion to accept Hein Construction with the low bid of $.52/lineal foot. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

One bid was received for the hauling of 2,500 tons of red-rock from the Croell Straeter pit in South Dakota to Hay Springs. Andersen made a motion to accept the bid from Kelly Construction of Gordon for $12.80/ton. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to approve resolution #2013-01 setting the date and time for the One and Six Year Road Hearing for Monday, February 11, at 11 a.m. at the County Road Shop in Rushville. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Sheriff Terry Robbins and Treasurer Peg Sones met with the board to discuss the audit and report necessary to receive wireless E-911 funding from the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Rules and allowable expenses are still somewhat sketchy but the County may be able to secure $50,000 for operations and the replacement of equipment for our wireless E-911 program if the proper paperwork is filed in a timely fashion. Sheriff Robbins was asked to get the paperwork completed and filed.

Deb Dopheide of Keep Alliance Beautiful met with the board to request Sheridan County support for a grant proposal for a tire-recycling project. The project would permit individuals from Sheridan and Box Butte Counties to recycle up to 10 tires at no cost. Andersen made a motion to participate in the tire-recycling project at the Alliance landfill. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board briefly visited about meeting dates. Further discussion will be had when all three board members are present.

Adjourn: Noon

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: February 6, 2013