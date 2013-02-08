Notice of Organization of Davis Repair, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Nathan Davis has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Davis Repair, L.L.C.

2. Duration. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.

3. Purpose. The company is organized to carry on all business of managing and operating amechanic and repair business and to acquire by purchase, lease, gift, devise, or otherwise, and to own, use, hold, sell, convey, exchange, lease, mortgage, improve, develop, manage and maintain parts and equipment and all purposes related thereto and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.

4. Designated Office - Agent. The address of the designated office for business of the company in Nebraska is

228 North Chambers

Hay Springs, NE 69347

The name and address of the company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is:

Nathan Davis

228 North Chambers

Chadron, NE 69347

5. Management. Management of the company shall be vested in amanager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial manager is:

Nathan Davis

228 North Chambers

Hay Springs, NE 69347

Amy L. Patras - #22463

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.

201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070

Chadron, NE 69337

Published: February 6, February 13 and February 20, 2013