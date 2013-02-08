Notice of Public Hearing City of Gordon, Nebraska Planning Commission Ordinance 1141

Notice is hereby given, that a public hearing of the Planning Commission of the City of Gordon, Nebraska will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2013, in the City Council chambers of the City Auditorium. This hearing will be open to the public.

This is a public hearing before the City of Gordon Planning Commission on Ordinance 1141 of the City of Gordon adopting the 2012 edition of the International Building Code, regulating and governing the conditions and maintenance of all property, buildings and structures; by providing the standards for supplied utilities and facilities and other physical things and conditions essential to ensure that structures are safe, sanitary and fit for occupation and use; and the condemnation of buildings and structures unfit for human occupancy and use and the demolition of such structures in the CITY OF GORDON; providing for the issuance of permits and collection of fees therefor; repealing ORDINANCE No. 1042 of the CITY OF GORDON and all other ordinances or parts of laws in conflict therewith. All interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing at which time the public will have an opportunity be heard regarding the Ordinance 1141. Written comments addressed to Kim Buchan, City Clerk, P. O. Box 310, Gordon, NE 69343 will be accepted if received on or before 5:00 p.m. February 18, 2013.

If auxiliary aids of reasonable accommodations are needed for attendance at this hearing, please call the Office of the City Clerk at (308) 282-0837. Advance notice of seven days is needed when requesting an interpreter.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: February 6, 2013