Notice of Public Hearing City of Gordon, Nebraska Planning Commission Ordinance 1142

Notice is hereby given, that a public hearing of the Planning Commission of the City of Gordon, Nebraska will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2013, in the City Council chambers of the City Auditorium. This hearing will be open to the public.

This is a public hearing before the City of Gordon Planning Commission on Ordinance 1142 of the City of Gordon defining and establishing zoning districts in and for the City of Gordon, Nebraska, and an area within one mile of the corporate limits; regulating the location of businesses and industries, and the location, erection, alteration and repair of buildings designed or used for specific uses, and prescribing use of the land within each district or zones; providing for a zoning certificate and enforcement of the zoning regulations providing penalties and remedies for violation of provisions of this ordinance; and providing for the repeal of all other ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith, and providing when this ordinance shall take effect. All interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing at which time the public will have an opportunity be heard regarding the Ordinance 1142. Written comments addressed to Kim Buchan, City Clerk, P. O. Box 310, Gordon, NE 69343 will be accepted if received on or before 5:00 p.m. February 18, 2013.

If auxiliary aids of reasonable accommodations are needed for attendance at this hearing, please call the Office of the City Clerk at (308) 282-0837. Advance notice of seven days is needed when requesting an interpreter.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: February 6, 2013