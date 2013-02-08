Resolution 13-01 City of Rushville, Nebraska

Be it resolved by the City Council of Rushville, Nebraska, that there is hereby adopted for the City Council of Rushville, Nebraska, a long-range one and six-year plan of highway, road and street improvements based upon priority of needs and calculated to contribute to the orderly development of integrated statewide system of highways, roads and streets, which plan is attached hereto.

Passed and approved this 28th day of January, 2013.

Mayor

Comes now Connie Roffers, a duly appointed Clerk of Rushville, Nebraska, and does hereby certify that the foregoing is a true, correct and complete copy of the original Resolution passed and approved on the 28th day of January, 2013, by the City Council of Rushville, Nebraska, and the whole of such Resolution, and that the same has not been repealed or amended as of the date of this Certificate and now remains in full force and effect.

Dated this 28th day of January, 2013.

City Clerk

Published: February 6, 2013