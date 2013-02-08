Rushville City Council Minutes January 28, 2012

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Chris Heiser at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on January 23, 2012 as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Snyder,Willnerd, Lovell, Janssen.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the December meeting and the December Treasurers Report.

2. Adopted Resolution #13-01 a long-range one and six year plan of highway, road and street

Improvements based upon priority of needs.

3. Approved bill from Weathercraft Companies for $14,413.00 for roof on Condor building.

4. Appointment of Clint Anderson to Golf Board.

5. Appointment of Chris Heiser to NMMP board and Connie Roffers as alternate.

6. Appointment of Brian Snyder to SWANN board and Chris Heiser as alternate.

9. Approve all of the following bills against the City of Rushville, and that warrants be drawn for same:

Employee Salaries $20,682.47; Aflac 107.51; Great Plains Communication 655.16; Northwest Community Action 229.00; Colonial Life & Accident Insurance 37.00; NW Rural Public Power 68.37; Nebraska Public Power District 6,915.31; Hinn’s Rushville Auto 189.27; Barco 246.20; Sones, Peg 40.00; NE Department of Revenue 573.25; Nebraska Rural Water 225.00; Source Gas 1,538.21; Police Sinking Fund 500.00; Ed Feld 196.00; Fred Lockwood 8,000.00; Upstart 47.40; Xerox Corp 163.76; Demco 144.96; Audio Editions 69.88; Amazon 401.63; National Geographic 15.00 ;Westco 2,074.46; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; NE Public Health 31.00; Gordon True Value 26.99; Sheridan County 7,048.25; Bauerkempers 82.50; Black Hills Weekly 36.00; The Copy Shoppe 4.98; Gaylord 33.50; Power Plan 182.41; Penworthy 75.37; Cemetery Equipment Sinking Fund 200.00; Blue Cross/Blue Shield 3,035.19; Companion Life Insurance 169.20; USDA Water Loan 3,700.00; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Mid America Books 568.26; Smith & King 455.00; Verizon 101.01; Beguin Propane 896.11; Sandhills News 160.32; C&M Air Cooled Engines 55.72; Virginia Petersen 112.42; USDA Water Loan Reserve 580.00; NE Dept Labor 100.00; ADT Security 39.99; One Call Concepts 1.10; Kim’s Kleaning 80.00; Brodart 68.36; NMC 656.60.

Ayes: Snyder, Lovell, Janssen Nays: None. Motion carried.

Jim Gardner, representing Fred A. Lockwood & Co. was present to deliver the audit report. The payroll issues from last year have been corrected. Mr. Gardner informed the Council that there is one more payment for the water bond due March 2013. The City Clerk was informed that she can transfer funds from the water savings account to pay for this. Mr. Gardner informed the Council that there were a couple of accounts payables that were paid from a statement and the invoices were missing. He also informed the Council that the limited number of office personnel prevents a proper segregation of accounting functions necessary to assure adequate internal control. This occurs often in small communities.

Jason Griggs of Great Plains was not present for the meeting.

Craig Petersen was not present for discussion to remove designated street. Road Superintendent Kirk Beguin informed the Council that he thought this had already been done. The City Attorney will look into this and report back next month.

The City Boards will meet as follows: Golf Board February 12, 2013; Ambulance Board February 12, 2013; Library Board February 18, 2013.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

A complete copy of the minutes is available at the City Office, 208 Conrad, PO Box 99, Rushville, NE 69360 during regular business hours.

Published: February 6, 2013