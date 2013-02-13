Meeting Notice Gordon Memorial Hospital Board of Directors February 27, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Gordon Memorial Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2013, at 6:30 a.m. in the classroom, agenda for which meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the hospital Administration office during normal business hours.

/s/ Carol Balius

Chairwoman of the Board

Published: February 13 and February 20, 2013

 
