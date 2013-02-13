Notice of Public Hearing Plan for Black Tailed Prairie Dog Management, February 25, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners will present to the public a Plan for Black Tailed Prairie Dog Management within the County. Comments and questions from the public will be welcome. The hearing will be Monday, February 25, 2013, at 11 a.m. at the Sheridan County Courthouse.

Dan Kling

Chairman

Published: February 13 and February 20, 2013

 
More in this category: « Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, February 11, 2013 State of Nebraska Department Of Natural Resources Notice Of Pending Review Of Instream Flow Water Appropriations A-17329, A-17330, A-17331 and A-17332 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top