Notice of Public Hearing Plan for Black Tailed Prairie Dog Management, February 25, 2013
- Published in Legals
The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners will present to the public a Plan for Black Tailed Prairie Dog Management within the County. Comments and questions from the public will be welcome. The hearing will be Monday, February 25, 2013, at 11 a.m. at the Sheridan County Courthouse.
Dan Kling
Chairman
Published: February 13 and February 20, 2013