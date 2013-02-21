Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, February 11, 2013

TIME-PLACE: The regular meeting of the Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Nebraska, was called to order by Chuck Hinn, President, in the Conference/Board Room, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak Street on Monday, February 11, 2013, at 6:00 p.m.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Hinn, Gilchrist, Willnerd, Hebbert, Johnson.

MEMBERS ABSENT: Kruger.

EXCUSE ABSENT MEMBERS: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to excuse Kruger from the Gordon-Rushville School Board Meeting.

Roll Call: Johnson yes,Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Gilchrist yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 5-0.

AGENDA: It is moved by Johnson, seconded by Gilchrist, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time as provided by statute, be accepted as presented but with the following addition: Item 12. Resignation of Tom Foral.

Roll Call: Johnson yes,Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Gilchrist yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 5-0.

PUBLIC FORUM: None at this time.

MINUTES: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Gilchrist, that the reading of the minutes of the District No. 10 Regular Meeting of January 14, 2013, be dispensed with and the minutes be approved as distributed to members.

Roll Call: Johnson yes,Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Gilchrist yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 5-0.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS: 1) Mr. Nelsen; 2) Miss Liggett; 3) Mr. Slama; 4) Mrs. Hensley; 5) Mr. Plummer; 6) Mr. Stetson.

FINANCES: It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Willnerd, that the District 81-0010 – Gordon Rushville General Fund bills in the amount of $ 730,780.39, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson yes,Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Gilchrist yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 5-0.

It is moved by Johnson, seconded by Gilchrist, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation fund bills in the amount of $ 14,551.04, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson yes,Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Gilchrist yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 5-0.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 Lunch Fund bills in the amount of $ 43,326.22, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson yes,Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Gilchrist yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 5-0.

It is moved by Johnson, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 General Fund Transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $ 106,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson yes,Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Gilchrist yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 5-0.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Gilchrist, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $14,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson yes,Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Gilchrist yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 5-0.

Financial reports were reviewed.

SURPLUS PROPERTY: No Action

OPTION ENROLLMENT: 1) Jacey Vogel – Gordon-Rushville District to Alliance Public Schools (2013-2014)

The board notes receipt of option/transfer students as listed.

RESIGNATION: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to accept the resignation of Tom Foral effective at the end of this school year, with regret.

Roll Call: Johnson yes,Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Gilchrist yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 5-0.

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING: Regular Board Meeting – March 11, 2013, at 6:00 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to adjourn the District No. 81-0010 meeting at 6:56 p.m.

Roll Call: Johnson yes,Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Gilchrist yes, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried 5-0.

Chuck Hinn

President

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: February 20, 2013