Board of Equalization Meeting February 25, 2013
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 3882 times
The Sheridan County Board of Equalization will meet in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. February 25, 2013. The meeting will be open to the public. The agenda for the meeting will be continuously updated and available for inspection at the office of the County Clerk.
Sindy L. Coburn
Clerk
Published: February 20, 2013