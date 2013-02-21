Board of Equalization Meeting February 25, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Equalization will meet in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. February 25, 2013. The meeting will be open to the public. The agenda for the meeting will be continuously updated and available for inspection at the office of the County Clerk. 

Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Published: February 20, 2013

 
