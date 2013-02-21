Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Carl L. Thorson, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 13-6

Notice is hereby given that on February 12, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Allan Matthew Thorson whose address is 4475 390th Trail, Hay Springs, Nebraska 69347 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 21, 2013 or be forever barred.

/s/ Lynnette Linders

Deputy Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 430

Rushville, NE 69360

Telephone: (308) 327-5656

Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220

Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: February 20, February 27 and March 6, 2013