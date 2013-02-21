Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Carl L. Thorson, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 13-6
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 3794 times
Notice is hereby given that on February 12, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Allan Matthew Thorson whose address is 4475 390th Trail, Hay Springs, Nebraska 69347 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 21, 2013 or be forever barred.
/s/ Lynnette Linders
Deputy Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: (308) 327-5656
Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220
Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: February 20, February 27 and March 6, 2013