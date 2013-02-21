Commissioners Minutes January 28, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 :25 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Krotz made a motion to approve the agenda. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 1-14-2013. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote Andersen and Krotz aye and Kling abstained.

The board signed salary checks.

Andersen made a motion to approve the appointment of Sarah Dorshorst to the County Extension Board. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Harold Hardin appeared before the board to request a rent payment by the county for the storage of road materials at the site of the old Rushville Redi-Mix plant. The board gave Kuester authority to make an agreement with Hardin and suggested an annual payment of $250.

The board reviewed trailer bids. Krotz made a motion to accept the bid from DMI Equipment of Rapid City, SD for $65,400. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester presented the board his 2012 summary of projects with associated costs. The Road Department used nearly 4 million gallons of water for road construction/repair in 2012. The cities of Gordon, Rushville and Hay Springs provided 995,000 without charge as part of county/city cooperation programs but the county had to purchase the remaining 3 million gallons from private individuals. Kuester informed the board that it is now nearly impossible to secure permission from the state to use water from area rivers and lakes so the cost of water for roadwork is likely to continue to increase.

Mike Bateman from Murphy Tractor John Deere dealership stopped in to see if the board had any questions.

Weed Superintendent Kristi Paul presented her annual report to the board. Though the department continues to make good progress in the control of noxious weeds in the county, the ongoing drought and recent fires will give invasive weeds an advantage at least through the coming year.

Paul also presented the board a draft resolution for the adoption of a “Black-Tailed Prairie Dog Management Plan”. The draft plan is now under final legal review. The committee hopes to present the final draft to the board and to the public on February 25.

The board discussed several building and ground maintenance projects that have not been taken care of that need attention. The board will visit with Sones.

The board discussed meeting dates. Krotz made a motion to adopt a schedule of meeting dates for 2013 that calls for the board to meet on the second, third and fourth Mondays of each month (excepting holidays) and any other time as called by the chairman or clerk. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board accompanied the Sheriff and conducted their quarterly inspection of the jail.

Adjourn: 12:15 p.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Dan Kling

Chairman

Published: February 20, 2013