Notice of Organization of Essence, LLC

Registered Office: 6887 State Highway 27, Gordon, NE 69343

Registered Agent: Amber Sasse

Company shall engage in any lawful business for which a company may be formed under the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act. Perpetual existence commenced on February 11, 2013, when the Certificate of Organization was filed with the Secretary of State. Affairs are to be conducted by the Managers of the Company as set forth in the Operating Agreement.

Amber Sasse

6887 State Highway 27

Gordon, NE 69343

Michael S. Borders

Borders Law Office

940 South D Street, PO Box 133

Broken Bow, NE 68822

Phone: (308) 872-3311

Fax: (308) 872-2255

Published: February 20, February 27 and March 6, 2013