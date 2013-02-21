Notice of Organization of Essence, LLC
Registered Office: 6887 State Highway 27, Gordon, NE 69343
Registered Agent: Amber Sasse
Company shall engage in any lawful business for which a company may be formed under the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act. Perpetual existence commenced on February 11, 2013, when the Certificate of Organization was filed with the Secretary of State. Affairs are to be conducted by the Managers of the Company as set forth in the Operating Agreement.
Amber Sasse
6887 State Highway 27
Gordon, NE 69343
Michael S. Borders
Borders Law Office
940 South D Street, PO Box 133
Broken Bow, NE 68822
Phone: (308) 872-3311
Fax: (308) 872-2255
Published: February 20, February 27 and March 6, 2013