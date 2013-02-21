District 10 February 2013 Invoices Gordon-Rushville Public Schools

Description, Vendor Name, Amount. Checking 1, Fund: 10 District 10.

Pupil Services Birth/2, Alliance Physical Therapy 93.75; Sped Pupil Serivces, Alliance Public Schools 1,750.00; Mileage To Parents, Andrews, Dave 499.85; Telephone, As Central Services 222.15; Operation Other, B&B Enterprises 100.00; Hlth/Pe Srvcs, Benben, Michelle 150.00; Teach Supplies, Big Brainz 600.00; Administration Other, Cardmember Service 375.08; Rentals Or Leases, Century Business Leasing, Inc. 1,926.21; Teach Supplies, Century Business Products, Inc. 2,520.59; Water And Sewer, City Of Gordon 598.80; Water And Sewer, City Of Rushville 398.40; Sped Supplies, Copy Shoppe, The 327.77; Operation Supplies, Crescent Electric Supply Co 1,362.44; Teach Other, Csc - High Plains Band & Choir 280.00; Operation Other, Culligan Water Conditioning 18.00; Operation Other, Culligan Water Conditioning 10.00; Qual.Capital/Cherry Co.Tax, District 10 Special Funds 2.10; Sped Supplies, Educational Service Unit 16 10.00; Contracted Or Secured, Eitler, Gary 1,333.33; Insurance, Emc Insurance Companies 6,541.27; Principal Other, Esu 13 Soar 4,868.52; School Age Pupil Services, Funk, M.S., Ccc-Slp, Meggin 7,333.10; Telephone, Golden West Telecommunications 108.62; College Access/Supplies, Sped Class Supplies, Gordon Super Foods 79.31; Telephone, Great Plains Communications Inc. 1,375.54; Principal Other, Teach Supplies, Grocery Mart 424.28; Operation Supplies, Haddock Corp 716.00; Operation Supplies, Hillyard Floor Care Supply 2,027.59; Parts, Hinns Gordon Auto Parts 25.97; Operation Supplies, Hinns Hardware & Furniture 578.18; Operation Supplies, Hinns Rushville Auto 17.49; Operation Supplies, Homestead Building Supply Inc 106.41; Contracted Srvcs/Wrstlng, Travel Expense And Mileage, House, Nathan 1,383.38; Contracted Srvc/Wrstlng, Travel Expense And Mileage, House, Steve 3,137.38; Operation Supplies, Ideal Linen Supply 1,490.36; Teach Supplies, Ideal Market 129.77; Contracted Srvc/Wrstlng, Travel Expense And Mileage, Janssen, Jared 1,419.63; Principal Other, Jostens 177.04; Teach Other, Kndrgtn Snacks/Milk, Principal Other, Lunch Program 2,090.51; Operation Repairman, Macumber Plumbing 410.33; Teach Supplies, Mar Bow Music 110.80; Sped Supplies, Textbooks, Mcgraw Hill Publishing 1,216.14; Operation Supplies, Mendars-Scottsbluff 23.79; Operation Repairman, Metal Products Co 183.00; Mileage To Parents, Moreland, Ken And Sharon 907.95; Dues And Fees, Nasb 4,674.00; Dues And Fees, Ncsa 115.00; College Access/Supplies, Ncta 12.99; Sped Contracted Services, Ne Department Of Labor 100.00; Electricity, Ne Public Power District 10,943.69; Operation Other, Nelsen Plmb/Htg/Wiring 400.00; Meals/Mileage, Nelsen, Merrell 370.68; Pupil Services, Occupational Therapy Services Inc 2,616.92; Registration Fees, Panhandle Public Health District 70.00; Operation Supplies, Panhandle Sales & Service,Llc 96.00; Jan.Ach Pymt, Payroll Account 631,048.48; Teach Supplies, Pepper Of Minneapolis, J W 920.03; Legal Services, Perry,Guthery,Haase & Gessford 200.00; Postage, Pitney Bowes 123.00; College Access/Supplies, Pizza Hut 168.00; Electricity, Prema 84.75; Contracted Or Secured, Presto X Company 516.79; Postage, Purchase Power 301.89; Board Other Items, Quill Corporation 26.98; Teach Supplies, Really Good Stuff 216.69; Postage, Reserve Account 1,000.00; Principal Supplies, Resources For Educators 209.00; Teach Supplies, Rushville Service Center 118.99; Advertising And Printing, Sandhills News, Inc 143.62; Operation Supplies, Sandhills Ranch Surpply 15.36; Sped Supplies, Scholastic Inc 73.40; Contracted Or Secured, Security Equipment Inc. 570.00; Property Tax 2012, Sheridan County Treasurer 2,109.32; Legal Services, Smith King And Simmons, P.C. 135.00; Fuel, Sourcegas 14,380.98; Telephone, Sprint 158.35; Gas And Oil, Stetson, Matt 35.50; Health Supplies, Stockmens Drug Co 12.99; Operation Supplies, Team Laboratory Chemical Corp 451.00; Other Technical Services, Timecentre 240.50; Operation Supplies, True Value 832.07; Telephone, Verizon Wireless 204.38; Telephone, Viaero Wireless 55.96; Water And Sewer, Village Of Merriman 53.50; Gas And Oil, Westco 5,788.75; Guidance Pupil Services, Western Nebraska Behavioral Health 1,725.00. Fund Total: 730,780.39. Checking Account Total: 730,780.39.

Published: February 20, 2013