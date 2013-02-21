IN THE COUNTY COURT OF SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HARRY B. HANSON, DECEASED CASE NO. PR 13-4 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that DAVID HATCH, whose address is 1896 - 680TH ROAD, GORDON NE 69343, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 20th day of April, 2013, or be forever barred.

/S/ DIANE MOORE, DEPUTY CLERK

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Sheridan County Court

Sheridan County Courthouse

P.O. BOX 430

Rushville, NE 69360

MICHAEL T. VARN #14305

Attorney for Personal Representative

P.O. Box 421

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone: (308) 282-0780

Publish: February 20, February 27 and March 6, 2013