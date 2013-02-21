Meeting Notice Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3 March 11, 2013

The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2013, in the school cafeteria. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools. 

Published: February 20, 2013

 
More in this category: « Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, February 11, 2013 IN THE COUNTY COURT OF SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HARRY B. HANSON, DECEASED CASE NO. PR 13-4 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top