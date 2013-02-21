Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, February 11, 2013

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on February 11, 2013 at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the January 23, 2013 edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call– Matt Anderson, Mike Hunzeker, Miriam Kearns, Everette Langford, and Marilyn Reed. Lesa Parker arrived at 7:02 p.m. Superintendent Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. Superintendents in the Panhandle met with Dr. Roger Breed, Commissioner of Education at ESU 13. Dr. Breed reviewed the focus of education at the local, State, and Federal levels. Superintendent Pummel reviewed current legislative bills this session that affect schools. These included the NPERS retirement system financial shortfall, school funding for schools, and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The administration checked one class of student laptops for inappropriate use. Results were overall positive and students are using technology appropriately. Plans for both summer school and summer fun camps are underway. We are looking for volunteers to teach summer fun camps. A list of the students assessments were reviewed. The wrestling team placed 2nd at the district meet, Coach Planansky received a Coach of the Year award. Hay Springs had five wrestlers qualify for State competition. Several community patrons were present to address the School Board. Pat Heiting expressed concern with school board members having spouses working in the school district and would like the Board to look into sharing a Superintendent with other schools to save Superintendent salary. Derek Ginn would like to see the School Board consider a combination of the 4-day/5-day school week thus allowing school to start later. He commented that Lister-Sage is looking better, discussed the number of hours students attend school, the need for an Assistant Principal, and the school calendar. Glenn Muhr commented he would like to see more transparency as far as costs to the school district and include these costs in the minutes. Muhr and Lavern Hankins would also like to see more administrative involvement in the community. Kari Roberts shared her concerns with the school lunch, portion sizes, and variety. Kari encouraged the School Board to look into contracting the food service with Creative Dining and look into running lunch billing through Infinite Campus. Kari would like the Board to publicize the calendar and take community comments. Barb Hankins reported that the sidewalk was slippery. Cathy Dahlgren asked if School Board members that have spouses that are school employees vote in situations where a conflict of interest would exist. Sam Kearns stated when you start early you learn more. Regg Strotheide expressed concern about lunch serving size and variety on the Garden Bar. Brenda Johnson thanked the Board for their work. Parker commented that sharing a Superintendent was considered in the past but was not a feasible option. She also stated that Board members abstain whenever there is a conflict of interest. Anderson/Hunzeker commented that Superintendent Pummel’s salary is in the middle when looking at superintendents in the Panhandle. Reed commented that this was the first she had heard any complaints on the 4-day week and the start date of school. Hunzeker agreed that all public entities should strive to be more transparent and communicate more effectively. President Langford thanked the community for their comments. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to approve the regular minutes of the January 14, 2013 meeting. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to approve the agenda of the February 11, 2013 meeting. No motion. The Lister-Sage board is planning to get the flag pole and the light operational. No motion. The Athletic department with the help of Sons of American Legion and the Federation Wrestling organization has purchased new wrestling mats. Brenda and Brad Johnson have offered to transport them home from Lincoln. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to approve the bills and payroll as presented. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to go into executive session at 8:09 p.m. to discuss personnel. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to return to open session at 8:56 p.m. Information will be presented on contracting food service with an outside provider and the cost associated with purchasing the Infinite Campus software for lunch billing. The meeting adjourned at 9:00 pm.

