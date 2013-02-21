Notice to Contractors CALL ORDER 505 STATE PROJECT NO. S-20-1(1037) LOCATION: US-20, RUSHVILLE-GORDON COUNTIES: SHERIDAN
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 3610 times
The Nebraska Department of Roads will receive sealed bids in Room 104 of the Central Office Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lincoln, until 1:30 P.M. on March 14, 2013. At that time the bids will be opened and read for BITUMINOUS.
BIDDING PROPOSAL FORMS WILL BE ISSUED AND A CONTRACT AWARDED TO A CONTRACTOR WHO IS QUALIFIED FOR: BITUMINOUS
Length: 14.8 MILES
START DATE 06/17/2013
WORKING DAYS 80
Price Range $ 3,000,000 to $6,000,000
Plans and specifications may be seen beginning February 19, 2013 at the Lincoln Central Office and February 25, 2013 at the District Engineer’s Office at GERING
Additional letting information may be found at the Nebraska Department of Roads Web Site at http://www.dor.state.ne.us/letting/.
Published: February 20, February 27 and March 6, 2013