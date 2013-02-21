Notice to Contractors CALL ORDER 505 STATE PROJECT NO. S-20-1(1037) LOCATION: US-20, RUSHVILLE-GORDON COUNTIES: SHERIDAN

The Nebraska Department of Roads will receive sealed bids in Room 104 of the Central Office Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lincoln, until 1:30 P.M. on March 14, 2013. At that time the bids will be opened and read for BITUMINOUS.

BIDDING PROPOSAL FORMS WILL BE ISSUED AND A CONTRACT AWARDED TO A CONTRACTOR WHO IS QUALIFIED FOR:  BITUMINOUS 

Length: 14.8 MILES 

START DATE 06/17/2013

WORKING DAYS 80 

Price Range $  3,000,000 to $6,000,000

Plans and specifications may be seen beginning February 19, 2013  at the Lincoln Central Office and February 25, 2013  at the District Engineer’s Office at GERING

Additional letting information may be found at the Nebraska Department of Roads Web Site at http://www.dor.state.ne.us/letting/.

Published: February 20, February 27 and March 6, 2013

 
