Notice Northwest Rural Public Power District Salaries 2013

The salary of the general manager of Northwest Rural Public Power District is $10,034 per month.  The president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and other board members are not paid a salary, but for services on behalf of the district are paid $560 per diem, but the per diem will not in any calendar year exceed $7,560 for the president, $6,720 for all others.

Published: February 20, 2013

 
