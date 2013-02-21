Notice Northwest Rural Public Power District Salaries 2013
The salary of the general manager of Northwest Rural Public Power District is $10,034 per month. The president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and other board members are not paid a salary, but for services on behalf of the district are paid $560 per diem, but the per diem will not in any calendar year exceed $7,560 for the president, $6,720 for all others.
