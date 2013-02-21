Meeting Notice Northwest Rural Public Power District Board of Directors February 28, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2013, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public.  An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.

Dated this 20th day of February, 2013.

Lee Ahrens

Secretary

Published: February 20, 2013

 
More in this category: « Minutes of the Regular Meeting Northwest Rural Public Power District Board of Directors January 31, 2013 Notice Northwest Rural Public Power District Salaries 2013 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top