Meeting Notice Northwest Rural Public Power District Board of Directors February 28, 2013
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 3940 times
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2013, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 20th day of February, 2013.
Lee Ahrens
Secretary
Published: February 20, 2013