Sheridan County Claims February 11, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. The following claims were audited, approved, and ordered paid.

GENERAL

Andersen, Jack, reimb, 80.00; Apple Time, Inc., sup, 379.35; A T & T, ser, 58.96; Austin, Debra, reimb, 238.43; Bluff’s Sanitary Supply, sup, 496.98; Bob Barker Co., sup, 198.66; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 271.58; City of Rushville, ser, 442.18; Clerk of ,Dist. Court, reimb, 604.00; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 50.65; Clerk of Supreme Court, ser, 125.00; Coburn, Sindy, reimb, 151.95; Copy Shoppe, sup, 201.62; Culligan, sup, 49.55; Engel, Bill, ser, 20.00; ESRI Inc., ser, 400.00; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; First Wireless Inc., ser, 341.25; Frontier Service & Supply, ser, 484.46; Gordon Memorial Hospital, ser, 1317.38; Grant County Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 2026.55; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 151.61; Haugen Appraisal Services, ser, 9125.00; Hay Springs Lumber, sup, 1302.04; Hinn’s Ace Hardware, sup, 6.18; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 37.62; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 125.48; Ideal Markets Inc., sup, 231.12; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Larson, Jim, reimb, 25.98; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; Manna Systems, ser, 434.99; Maximus Inc., ser, 1618.05; Midwest Radar & Equipment, ser, 120.00; MIPS, ser, 2636.48; National 4-H Council, ser, 104.81; NPPD, ser, 1585.14; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 524.09; Nebraska UC Fund, ser, 798.00; Northern Battery, sup, 82.82; NW Comm. Action Council, ser, 229.00; NWRPPD, ser, 48.53; Palmer, Karen, ser, 14.00; Panhandle Dist. Assoc., ser, 200.00; PDR Network Dist., sup, 77.90; Pitney Bowes Inc., sup, 108.79; Radiology Imaging of NE, ser, 33.00; Ragsdale, Amy, ser, 120.25; Robbins, Terry, reimb, 23.12; RR Donnelley, sup, 117.35; Rushville Service & Sports, ser, 20.00; Sandhills News, ser, 266.90; Sheridan County Court, costs, 706.00; Sheridan County Sheriff, reimb, 1468.68; Sheridan County Treasurer, tax, 127.96; Sheridan County Veteran Off., reimb, 79.61; Sheridan County Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 15.00; Skavdahl, Edmund & Stecher, ser, 2005.00; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 786.28; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 790.84; Source Gas, ser, 994.66; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 419.16; Stouffer, Craig, ser, 400.00; Strasburger, Linda, reimb, 42.07; Tusler, Cindy, reimb, 87.94; University of NE-Lincoln, ser, 4426.51; US Foodservice, sup, 2242.10; USDA, APHIS, ser, 11843.00; Varn, Michael, reimb, 444.83; Verizon, ser, 33.27; Wess, Paul, ser, 2400.00; Westco, sup, 3009.55; Winter, Trudy, reimb, 39.42; Xerox, ser, 683.29. GENERAL TOTAL: $62,063.97.

ROAD

AmericInn, ser, 189.90; Business Connection, sup, 42.72; Century Link, ser, 67.65; City of Gordon, ser, 102.60; City of Rushville, ser, 99.20; Copy Shoppe, sup, 18.99; Croell Redi-Mix, sup, 2863.68; Eisenreich, Mike, reimb, 31.00; Floyd’s Sales & Service, ser, 1191.72; G & C Multi-Services LLC, sup, 250.42; Gordon True Value, sup, 90.15; Great Plains Comm., ser, 97.59; Great Western Tire, Inc., sup, 10102.68; Grimm’s Pump Service, ser, 59.47; Hardin, Harold, rent, 250.00; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 98.26; Hills Products Group, sup, 1088.80; Hinn’s Ace Hardware, sup, 33.87; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 50.09; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 240.48; Homestead Building Supply, sup, 113.58; Husker Auto Parts, sup, 14.79; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; Inland Truck Parts, sup, 1722.32; Interstate Batteries, sup, 647.70; John Deere Financial, sup, 43.91; Kelly Construction, ser, 2325.63; NE Assoc. of Cty. Engineers, ser, 25.00; Nebraska Machinery, sup, 362.57; NPPD, ser, 341.95; Newman Signs, sup, 324.75; North American Truck & Trailer, sup, 92.23; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 113.59; Power Plan, sup, 972.38; Ranch Manufacturing Co., sup, 166.72; Rushville Service Center, ser, 525.36; Sahling Kenworth, Inc., sup, 423.20; Sandhill Oil Co., sup, 396.32; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 76.26; Sides & Milburn, sup, 25.55; Source Gas, ser, 1084.68; Stern Oil Inc., sup, 3490.40; Westco, sup, 3798.64; Wright Express, sup, 5188.15. ROAD TOTAL: $39,308.63.

INHERITANCE

Kustom Rock Crushing, ser, 19190.00. INHERITANCE TOTAL: $19,190.00.

WIRELESS 911

Century Link, ser, 122.00; Golden West Telec., ser, 331.19; Great Plains Comm., ser, 563.83. WIRELESS 911 TOTAL: $1,017.02.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 4717.55. INSURANCE TOTAL: $4,717.55.

WEED

Business Connection, sup, 23.20; Westco, sup, 40.65. WEED TOTAL: $63.85.

E-911

Century Link, ser, 99.82; Golden West Telec., 270.98; Great Plains Comm., ser, 461.31. E-911 TOTAL: $832.11.

HANDI-BUS

NW Community Action Council, ser, 2021.00. HANDI-BUS TOTAL: $2,021.00.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $129,214.13.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy County Clerk

Published: February 20, 2013