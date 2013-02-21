Sheridan County Road Department Call for Bids 2013 Truck Tractor

Sheridan County shall accept bids for the purchase of one new 2013 Truck Tractor. Specifications and other terms are available at the Sheridan County Road Department, 111 North Main, Rushville, NE.

All bids will be opened in the Board of Commissioners Office on March 11, 2013 at 9:30 a.m. The Sheridan County Clerk will accept bids until 3:00 p.m., March 8, 2013. If delivered in person, bids will be accepted on March 11, 2013 until 9:30 a.m.

The Sheridan County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

Published: February 20 and February 27, 2013