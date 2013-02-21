Notice of Trade Name Publication Schaer Real Estate

The trade name of Schaer Real Estate has been registered as a trade name by Barbara J. Schaer, whose address is 300 S. Main Street, Gordon, NE 69343. The applicant is an individual, and the date of first use in Nebraska is January 31, 2013. The general nature of business is real estate sales and brokerage.

/s/ Barbara J. Schaer

Published: February 20, 2013

 
More in this category: « Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Duane Harold “Skip” Spotted War Bonnet, Deceased Case No. PR 13-05 Sheridan County Road Department Call for Bids 2013 Truck Tractor »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top