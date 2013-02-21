Notice of Trade Name Publication Schaer Real Estate

The trade name of Schaer Real Estate has been registered as a trade name by Barbara J. Schaer, whose address is 300 S. Main Street, Gordon, NE 69343. The applicant is an individual, and the date of first use in Nebraska is January 31, 2013. The general nature of business is real estate sales and brokerage.

/s/ Barbara J. Schaer

Published: February 20, 2013