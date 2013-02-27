Notice of Public Hearing City of Gordon, Nebraska City Council Ordinance 1140

Notice is hereby given, that a public hearing of the City Council of the City of Gordon, Nebraska will be held at 6:00 o’clock p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2013, in the City Council chambers of the City Auditorium. This hearing will be open to the public.

This is a public hearing before the City of Gordon City Council on Ordinance 1140 of the City of Gordon adopting the 2012 edition of the International Residential Code, regulating and governing the construction, alteration, movement, enlargement, replacement, repair, equipment, location, removal and demolition of detached one- and two-family dwellings and multiple single-family dwellings (townhouses) not more than three stories in height with separate means of egress in the CITY OF GORDON providing for the issuance of permits and collection of fees therefore; repealing ORDINANCE No. 1042 of the City of Gordon and all other ordinances or parts of laws in conflict therewith. All interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing at which time the public will have an opportunity be heard regarding the Ordinance 1140. Written comments addressed to Kim Buchan, City Clerk, P. O. Box 310, Gordon, NE 69343 will be accepted if received on or before 5:00 p.m. March 14, 2013.

If auxiliary aids of reasonable accommodations are needed for attendance at this hearing, please call the Office of the City Clerk at (308) 282-0837. Advance notice of seven days is needed when requesting an interpreter.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: February 27, 2013