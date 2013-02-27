Notice of Limited Liability Company Hamilton Valley Ranch, L.L.C.

The name of the Limited Liability Company is Hamilton Valley Ranch, L.L.C. The address of the registered office of the company is 2971 State Hwy 27, Ellsworth, Nebraska, 69340. The general nature of business conducted is any lawful business. The company began on January 28, 2013, and is managed by Charlie S. Hamilton.

Jerrod M. Gregg

Blazek & Gregg, P.C., L.L.O.

Published: February 27, March 6 and March 13, 2013

 
