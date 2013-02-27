IN THE COUNTY COURT OF SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LORA L. SANDERS, DECEASED CASE NO. PR 13-7 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that on the 21 day of February 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that STEPHEN SANDERS whose address is 874 W 2ND STREET, GORDON, NE 69343 and TARA HOOPER whose address is 88898 LYONS BRIDGE ROAD, MERRIMAN, NE 69218, were informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 27th day of April, 2013, or be forever barred.
/s/CATHERINE ALLEN
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Sheridan County Court Sheridan County Courthouse
P.O. BOX 430
Rushville, NE 69360
MICHAEL T. VARN #14305
Attorney for Personal Representatives
P.O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: (308) 282-0780
Publish: February 27, 2013, March 6, 2013 and March 13, 2013