Commissioners Minutes February 11, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz made a motion to approve the agenda. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 1-28-2013 with corrections. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board audited and approved claims. The board visited with District Court Clerk, Eloise Kampbell about court appointed attorney fees.

The proposed plan for Black Tailed Prairie Dog Management was reviewed in preparation for the public hearing on February 25, 2013 at 11 a.m. at the Courthouse. The board will consider whether to approve the plan for implementation.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester reported that the plows are out on the East and West Roads. Only a few roads were blocked due to the blizzard conditions on February 10.

Kuester gave the board notification from the Board of Examiners that he has met the requirements for Class A license. The board congratulated Kuester and thanked him for working so hard to complete this process.

Kuester informed the board that the trailers recently purchased should be here by March 1st.

At 10:50 a.m. the board moved the meeting to the Road Department Office to hold the 1 & 6 year road hearing. Three citizens were present for the hearing to ask questions and make suggestions. Kuester emphasized that our ability to complete the proposed one-year projects will depend heavily on the availability of water.

Following the hearing the board moved back to the Courthouse. Krotz made a motion to approve resolution #2013-02 authorizing the adoption of the 1 & 6 year road plan as presented. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 12:25 a.m.

Dan Kling

Chairman

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Published: March 6, 2013