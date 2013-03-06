Public Hearing and Meeting City Council, City of Gordon, Nebraska March 14, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon, Nebraska will be held at 6:00 o’clock p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2013, in the city council chambers which meeting will be open to the public.

A portion of the meeting will be designated as a public hearing to act on a request by Alco Holdings LLC, dba Alco Discount Store 204, 407 E Highway 20, Gordon, NE for a Class “D”, Beer, Wine, Distilled Spirits, Off-Sale Only liquor license, which will replace their current Class “B”, Beer Off-Sale Only license. All persons desiring to give evidence before the local governing body in support of or protest against the issuance of license may do so at the time of the hearing.

An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of City Clerk at the City Hall. Except for items of an emergency nature, the agenda shall not be enlarged later than twenty-four hours before the scheduled commencement of the meeting. If auxiliary aids of reasonable accommodations are needed for attendance at a meeting, please call the Office of the City Clerk at (308) 282-0837. Advance notice of seven days is needed when requesting an interpreter.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: March 6 and March 13, 2013