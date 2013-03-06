Hay Springs City Council Minutes February 12, 2013

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:00p.m. Council persons Randy Turman and Jim Varvel were present. City Attorney Jamian Simmons was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

The agenda was amended by Mayor Housh and Jami Simmons to administer the Oath of office to Jerry Matthews so that a quorum will be present. The Oath of Office was administered to Jerry Matthews.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to approve the minutes from the January 8, 2013 Regular Meeting. All voted aye, Motion carried.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve the agenda for February 12, 2013 Regular meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to accept Jessie Anderson’s resignation. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Matthews seconded to appoint Keith Kearns as the East Ward Council Representation. All voted aye. Motion carried.

The Oath of Office was administered to Keith Kearns.

Public Concerns: Elizabeth Gregory advised the Council there must be two lights on the water tower.

Department reports were heard: George-Streets –Plowed and moved snow; Took care of three funerals; Read water meters; Emptied Main Street trash cans; Picked up at well site; Will be needing cold-mix for pot holes; Resident at 214 N. Post fell through the street again with his semi-truck.. Aaron-Water/Parks/Pool – Helped with three funerals; Plowed and moved snow; All meters are currently working; Has been watching the well progress; Have been working on getting the SCADA system on the new well; Visited with Scott Roberts about the well in the park. SWANN - No report. Randy Turman-Lister-Sage – Need another board member; They had another fundraiser and will likely try to do a raffle for a fundraiser. Ron Housh-Mayor – Need sidewalk in front of Community Hall shoveled after every snow.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: There was a meeting last week with all parties involved. There had been a malfunction in the electrical system that has been corrected. Water Quality samples will be started tomorrow.

PADD Update: Discussed the up-coming community survey and added a few more items. Jim volunteered to make the necessary calls. Matthews made motion, Turman seconded to start the survey. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Real Estate Lease for Clinic: The Council decided the lease will be a 5 year automatic renewal contract with a 60 day escape. The clinic will pay the Nebraska Public Power District bill that is metered to that building and the SourceGas bill will be prorated.

Data Tech Software: John Smith presented information and answered questions from the Council. Varvel made motion, Kearns seconded to approve an implementation date parallel for September and up and running on October 1, 2013. All voted aye. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve claims as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

American Funds $425.30; Baker’s $2648.70Blue Cross Blue Shield $1460.15; Caselle $1511.00 EMC Insurance $2289.88; FALCO $3500.86; Great Plains Communications $257.04; Hay Springs Lumber $177.19; Ideal Linen $ 27.41; J&L Grocery $16.64; Jimmy Judd $64.56; Josh and Adele Clark $35.82; Lawson $227.47; Layne Christensen $17789.40; MCI $60.21; Marianne Hanks $52.17; Municipal Chemical $90.00; Neb Dept of Rev $2278.73; Nebraska Total Office $2015.71; Norm’s Napa $920.24; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Rural $58.00; NPPD $3490.40; One Call Concepts $1.10; Panhandle Partnership $100.00; Petty Cash $70.77; Postmaster $141.04; Rushville Service $70.00; Sackers $472.71; Sandhill’s News $117.00; Security First $2633.41; Sheridan County Treasurer $591.30; Smith and King $514.50; SourceGas $1522.71; SWANN $6582.02; Union Security Insurance $166.67; Utility Service Co. $1340.73; Verizon $93.48; WestCo $278.51.

Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to approve the January Treasurer’s Report as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Swann Board: Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to appoint Jerry Matthews as the SWANN board representation. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Varvel made motion, Matthews seconded to appoint Keith Kearns as the SWANN board alternate. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Council President: Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to appoint Jim Varvel as Council President. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ag Equipment at 335 N. Chambers: Some of the council have received complaints about the noise, exhaust/smoke and looks of the property. Randy visited with the owner and he will move the process along. The equipment is supposed to be moved out in a couple of weeks.

Sewer Service at 500 N. Main: This property is on septic system; however, the property owner has been paying for City sewer. The current City employees didn’t know property was on septic, so it has been billed accordingly. The mother (in-law) has requested a refund. Legally the mother (in-law) cannot make a claim, the actual landowner needs to make a claim if they wish. Parties involved will be notified.

Young’s meters: It has been a year as of February 15, and Young’s have had adequate time to get their own well in service. Aaron will talk to them and get both locations metered by the end of the month.

Resolution #13-2: The City Pumper truck has no value and has been replaced. The Fire Department will be selling it for the City. Varvel made motion, Kearns seconded to approve Resolution #13-2: A RESOLUTION FOR THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA AUTHORIZING AND ORDERING THE SALE OF CITY OWNED 1977 FORD 900 PUMPER FIRE TRUCK. WHEREAS the City Council for the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska determines it is in possession of a 1977 For 900 Pumper Fire Truck, and WHEREAS the City Council for the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska determines it is necessary and appropriate to direct the sale of the 1977 Ford 900 Pumper Fire Truck. NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council for the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska hereby authorizes and orders the sale of a 1977 Ford 900 Pumper Fire Truck. Said Pumper Truck shall be sold for the best offer, without warranty or guarantee. IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED that the Fire Department for the city of Hay Springs, Nebraska is hereby authorized to offer the sale of the 1977 Ford 900 Pumper Fire Truck on behalf of the City of Hay Springs. ADOPTED AND PASSED by the City Council of the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska, this 12th day of February, 2013. All voted aye. Motion carried.

The Fire Department has some other surplus items to sell. Kearns made motion, Varvel seconded to split the advertisement costs 50-50 for surplus items. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Kearns made motion, Matthews seconded to allow the use of the tables and chairs from the Community Hall for the Fire Department’s annual fundraiser on April 6h. Matthews, Kearns and Varvel voted aye. Turman abstained. Motion carried.

Finance Committee: Tabled until next month.

Water Token Machine: Discusses placement of the machine. Possibilities are South of the park or where the old railroad depot was. Also discussed using quarters instead of tokens. It would cost approximately $400 to reinstall and only about $40 of water has been sold per year. Tabled until next month.

Water Meter Replacement Ordinance: Jami will write an ordinance to cover this.

Well in the Park: The well could be used to water the park. It would cost $9000 to put a pump and electricity in. Tabled until later in meeting. Tabled until next month.

300 Block of North Miller: It is very muddy for parents with daycare children. It has been requested that some of the crushed concrete be put on the street.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to proclaim March as Gambling Awareness Month. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Summer Help: There was much discussion on the help that may be needed over the summer for the RV Park, Cemetery, Mowing, Etc. Kearns made motion, Matthews seconded to advertise for one full-time person to take care of Parks, Cemetery and other duties as assigned. All voted aye. Motion carried.

One application was received tor Pool Manager. Ron will visit with Holly to be the pool manager. She can then start lining up lifeguards and getting certifications.

Pool Maintenance: Many maintenance items need to be taken care of: Showers; Hot water; Baby pool drain; Boys toilet; Leaking pits; Sink in boys’ restroom; Etc. Aaron and George will get started on these things next week.

SWANN Refunding Bonds: Tabled until next month

Items for next meeting were discussed.

There being no further business, Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to adjourn at 9:52 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: March 6, 2013