Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate of Joyce C. Dreyer, Deceased Case No. PR12-35
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 3854 times
Notice is hereby given that David Dreyer and Carol Jensen, Co-Personal Representatives, have filed a Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax, which has been set for hearing in the Sheridan County Court at the courthouse in Rushville, Nebraska on the 21st day of March, 2013, at 11:00 o’clock a.m.
/s/ Clerk Magistrate
Patrick M. Connealy #15366
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.
201 East 3rd St., P. O. Box 1070
Chadron, NE 69337
Telephone: (308) 432-3339
Published: March 6, 2013