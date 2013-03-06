Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate of Joyce C. Dreyer, Deceased Case No. PR12-35

Notice is hereby given that David Dreyer and Carol Jensen, Co-Personal Representatives, have filed a Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax, which has been set for hearing in the Sheridan County Court at the courthouse in Rushville, Nebraska on the 21st day of March, 2013, at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

/s/ Clerk Magistrate

Patrick M. Connealy #15366

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.

201 East 3rd St., P. O. Box 1070

Chadron, NE 69337

Telephone: (308) 432-3339

Published: March 6, 2013