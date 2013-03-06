Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska In the Matter of the Estate of Joyce C. Dreyer, Deceased Case No. PR12-35

Notice is hereby given that David Dreyer and Carol Jensen, Co-Personal Representatives, have filed a Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax, which has been set for hearing in the Sheridan County Court at the courthouse in Rushville, Nebraska on the 21st day of March, 2013, at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

/s/ Clerk Magistrate

 

Patrick M. Connealy #15366

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.

201 East 3rd St., P. O. Box 1070

Chadron, NE  69337

Telephone:  (308) 432-3339

Published: March 6, 2013

 
More in this category: « Notice of Trustee’s Sale 412 Sprague Street, Rushville NE 69360 Hay Springs City Council Minutes February 12, 2013 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top