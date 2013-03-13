Public Comment Meeting Notice Gordon Housing Authority, Tuesday, April 9, 2013

The Gordon Housing Authority will hold a Public Comment Meeting on Tuesday, April 9, 2013, at 9:00 a.m. in the Community Room located at 109 N Cornell in Gordon, NE to discuss the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy, the 5-Year Agency Plan, the Capital Fund Plan, and Maintenance Charges. These meetings are open to the public. For further information, please contact Nancy Bentley, Executive Director, at 308-282-0202. If accommodations are needed for the meeting, please contact Nancy Bentley by Noon April 5, 2013.

