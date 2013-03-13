Public Comment Meeting Notice Gordon Housing Authority, Tuesday, April 9, 2013

The Gordon Housing Authority will hold a Public Comment Meeting on Tuesday, April 9, 2013, at 9:00 a.m. in the Community Room located at 109 N Cornell in Gordon, NE to discuss the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy, the 5-Year Agency Plan, the Capital Fund Plan, and Maintenance Charges.  These meetings are open to the public.  For further information, please contact Nancy Bentley, Executive Director, at 308-282-0202.  If accommodations are needed for the meeting, please contact Nancy Bentley by Noon April 5, 2013.

Published: March 13, 2013

 
More in this category: « Rushville City Council Minutes February 25, 2013 Meeting Notice Gordon Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, March 27, 2013 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top