Board of Equalization Minutes February 25, 2013

The board recesses as the Board of Commissioners and opened as the Board of Equalization at 10:30 a.m. All members present. Krotz made a motion to approve the agenda. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 1-28-2013. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Assessor Trudy Winter presented the board with several correction sheets. Andersen made a motion to approve a correction sheet for Myron Paul on a building in which used materials were used not new. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to accelerate the tax on a mobile home for Sean Ash as it has moved out of the county. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Krotz made a motion to approve two corrections for Neal & Gladys Green changing dry crop acres to grass land. Andersen seconded the motion.With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to approve a correction for Eric Anderson due to a leased tractor being assessed on his schedule and Farm Credit Leasing. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to accelerate the tax on a mobile home for Jerry Halverson as it has moved out of the county. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 10:45 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: March 20, 2013