Commissioners Minutes February 25, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to approve the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 2-11-2013. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Commissioner Kling called on those present to observe a moment of silence and prayer for the Jeff and Melissa Jaggers family.

The board audited and approved claims and signed checks.

Kris Ferguson and Trisha Loosvelt presented an update on pending legislation (LB 493) that would enable the transfer of the Cowboy Trail right of way to a local entity. The bill came out of committee without opposition so the prospects of approval look good. Funds for construction wouldn’t be available until 2015-2016 if the bill is approved. Local supporters might be able to fund the early construction of smaller segments.

The board reviewed a correction subdivision request from Dennis King.

Andersen made a motion to approve resolution #2013-3 authorizing a corrected subdivision approval for Terrance Terrell. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. The correction was in describing the range number created by the surveyor.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester presented to the Board a list of 9 items to be declared “surplus”. The list included 2 pickup trucks, 2 semis, 3 dump trucks and 2 trailers. Krotz made a motion to adopt resolution #2013-04 declaring the items surplus so they can be sold at auction. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The road department will purchase a new Ford pickup from Sides & Milburn under the provisions of the State of Nebraska fleet-bid program.

County Assessor Trudy Winter reported to the board that her budget was extremely tight. The state-required appraisal update of rural properties is now entering into a more costly phase. She and the board will consult with one another again as project costs become defined. The board recessed to convene as Board of Equalization.

At 10:45 a.m. the board reconvened as the Board of Commissioners. All members present.

Brek Brixus of Northwest Community Action Partnership appeared before the board to request continued support for the Sheridan County Public Transportation project. The handi-bus program is administered by NCAP and is funded 50% through a federal grant, 25% through a state grant and 25% by the county. Brixus is asking that Sheridan County continue their local match of $229/month. Andersen made a motion to continue our support of $229/month if funds are available. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

At 11 a.m. The board convened a public hearing to review a proposed “Black Tailed Prairie Dog Management Plan.” County Weed Superintendent Kristi Paul, who served as chair of the advisory council, presented the plan. Seven members of the public, including three residents from Box Butte County were present. There was no objection to the plan by any members present. The board thanked all the members working on the advisory council for the fine job they did. At 11:25 a.m. The board closed the hearing. Andersen made a motion to approve resolution 2013-5 and adopt the “Black Tailed Prairie Dog Management Plan for Sheridan County”. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Sheriff Robbins and County Budget Consultant Pete Petersen (by telephone) met with the board to discuss how funds from the wireless E-911 program may be spent. In 2012-13 the county will receive more than $50,000, up to 75% of which may be set aside for up to 10 years to help pay for updating required equipment. The balance may be used for maintenance, ongoing costs and wages directly attributable to the wireless portion of the E- 911 program.

The board did an inspection of the new courthouse entry. It revealed a few minor items that require attention before final payment will be approved.

As the county representative to the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) Commissioner Kling presented to the board a request to approve the re-financing of certain bonds. The current rate SWANN must pay on the debt is 4.25%. The new rate will be approximately 2.04%. The change will save SWANN more than $145,000 of interest over the life of the bond. Andersen made a motion to approve resolution #2013-6 approving the execution and delivery of an amendment to the service agreement between the County Sheridan and the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska and approving the issuance of refunding bonds. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board discussed pending legislation, especially proposed changes to the inheritance tax law and a proposal to change the taxing authority of local fire districts.

Adjourn: 1:05 p.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: March 20, 2013