Notice of Certificate of Organization of Dan Otte Livestock Co., LLC

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned has formed a limited liability company under the Nebraska Limited Liability Company Act, NEB.REV.STAT.§21-2601 to 21-2653.

1. The name of the limited liability company is Dan Otte Livestock Co., LLC.

2. The name and address of the organizer of the limited liability company is:

Daniel J. Otte

5812 300th Lane

Rushville, NE 69360

The address of the principal place of business of the limited liability company is:

3. The Company will engage in the business of farming and ranching, and such other business as is not forbidden by the laws of the State of Nebraska, for a Limited Liability Company. The Limited Liability Company may buy, sell, lease, rent, exchange and encumber both real and personal property to further its purposes and to transact and all lawful business for which the Limited Liability Company may be organized under Nebraska law of any other state or federal law under which the Limited Liability Company may be authorized to transact business. The powers of the Limited Liability Company shall include all of those powers as set forth in NEB.REV.STAT. §21-2601 et seq., and especially §21-2603.

4. The Company commenced on March 8, 2013, and shall have perpetual existence.

5. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted, controlled and managed by the following members: Daniel J. Otte and Sherry A. Otte.

Dan Otte Livestock Co., LLC

Smith, King, and Simmons, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: March 20, March 27 and April 3, 2013