Notice Gordon Housing Authority Public Comment Meeting Rescheduled April 26, 2013

The Gordon Housing Authority has rescheduled the Public Comment Meeting to Friday, April 26, 2013, at Noon in the Community Room located at 109 N Cornell in Gordon, NE to discuss the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy, the 5-Year Agency Plan, the Capital Fund Plan, and Maintenance Charges. These meetings are open to the public. For further information, please contact Nancy Bentley, Executive Director, at 308-282-0202. If accommodations are needed for the meeting, please contact Nancy Bentley by Noon April 24, 2013.

Published: March 20, 2013