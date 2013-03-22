Gordon City Council Minutes March 14, 2013

Notice of the meeting was given in advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, The designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

A meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 6:05 p.m., March 14, 2013 in the Council Chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings Laws in the back of the room.

Present: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell. Absent: No One.

Motion by Grant, seconded by Morgan, to approve the minutes of the February 14, 2013 meeting. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans to approve the February treasurer’s report. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to approve the bills. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

Abbreviations for this legal: EX, Expense; FE, Fee; GR, Groceries; MI, Mileage; RE, Reimburse; RPT, Report; SA, Salaries; SE, Services; SU, Supplies.

PAID BILLS: EFTPS, FNBO, FE, $46.05; EFTPS, CMS - Pecos, FE, $532.00; 40174, Perpetual Care Fund, RE, $400.00; 40175, Petty Cash, RE, $453.79; 40176, Sheridan County Clerk, FE, $22.00; EFTPS, JP Morgan Chase, EX, $155,535.97; 40277, Payroll Fund, SA, $23,160.07; 40278, Medical Claim Account, EX, $2,000.00; EFTPS, Bank of the West, FE, $15.00; EFTPS, NE Dept of Revenue, RE, $1,909.49; 40279, NDHHS, FE, $40.00; 40280, Charlie Kelly, RE, $154.00; 40281, Library Petty Cash, RE, $41.54; 40282, Meller Repair, SE, $45.00; 40283, MicroMarketing, SU, $49.44; 40284, NWRPPD, SE, $2,611.10; 40285, NE Environmental Products, SE, $150.00; 40286, One-Call Concepts, SE, $2.60; 40287, Rachael Price, RE, $104.00; 40288, Public Health Env Lab, SE, $45.00; 40289, Viaero, SE, $86.32; 40290, Sheridan County Treasurer, EX, $73.03; 40291, Sheridan County Treasurer, EX, $657.18; 40292, USPS, SE, $176.63; 40293, City of Gordon, RE, $211.80; 40294, Nancy Brownlow, RE, $5.80; 40295, Michael Kime, RE, $65.60; 40296, Alice Grooms, RE, $36.80; 40297, Airport Authority, RE, $512.62; 40298, Airport Bond Savings, RE, $474.94; 40299, First National Bank of Omaha, SU, $335.89; 40300, Frank Ferguson, SE, $260.00; 40301, Fred Hlava, RE, $320.00; 40302, Special Assessment Bond Fund, RE, $1,270.52; 40303, Viaero, SE, $80.15; 40304, USPS, SE, $200.00; 40306, BC/BS, EX, $8,941.32; 40307, Payroll Fund, SA, $23,063.97; 40308, Source Gas, SE, $2,108.74; 40309, Verizon, SE, $128.82. Total March Paid Bills: $226,327.18.

UNPAID BILLS: 40312, Chris Anderson, RE, $50.00; 40313, Candy Allison, RE, $268.74; 40314, Alco, SU, $4.99; 40315, Baker & Associates, SE, $17.27; 40316, Dan Bishop, RE, $50.00; 40317, Bound Tree, SU, $493.75; 40318, Business Connection, SU, $30.37; 40319, Jeff Brewer, RE, $320.00; 40320, Jeff Brewer, RE, $50.00; 40321, Biersbach, SU, $215.75; 40322, City of Chadron, SE, $45.00; 40323, JP Cooke Co, SU, $108.55; 40324, Customized Billing, SE, $345.00; 40325, Crescent Electric, SU, $234.84; 40326, The Copy Shoppe, SU, $32.36; 40327, Classic Quick Lube, SE, $14.00; 40328, Chadron Home Center, SU, $150.00; 40329, Scott Downing, RE, $50.00; 40330, Eagle Chevrolet, SE, $74.02; 40331, Fleet Services, SU, $1,089.23; 40332, First Wireless, SE, $441.00; 40333, Great Plains Communications, SE, $1,196.27; 40334, Grocery Mart, SU, $26.85; 40335, Glass Wizard, SE, $60.00; 40336, Hinns Auto Supply, SU, $563.18; 40337, Husker Auto Parts, SU, $279.15; 40338, Clay Heath, RE, $50.00; 40339, Insurance Fund, EX, $8,941.67; 40340, Ideal Linen, SE, $148.77; 40341, Jones & Bartlett Learning, SU, $429.00; 40342, Jay’s Tire, SE, $15.00; 40343, Kustom Rock, SU, $1,010.50; 40344, FALCO, SE, $575.00; 40345, Municipal Supply, SU, $745.26; 40346, Midland Telecom, SE, $44.95; 40347, Mid-American Benefits, EX, $105.00; 40348, McLeods, SU, $701.04; 40349, Mid-American Research Chemical, SU, $348.00; 40350, Mike Morgan, RE, $50.00; 40351, Municipal Service & Supply, SE, $2,125.76; 40352, NPPD, SE, $6,927.82; 40353, NW Pipe Fittings, SU, $274.82; 40354, Newman Traffic Signs, SU, $1,064.48; 40355, PCAN, FE, $30.00; 40356, Pudelkos, SU, $727.28; 40357, Casey Peterson & Assoc, SE, $4,474.82; 40358, Jean Parker, SE, $50.00; 40359, Shane Pascale, RE, $50.00; 40360, Pollardwater, SU, $115.20; 40361, RS Repair Fund, RE, $127.83; 40362, Sides & Milburn, SE, $1,002.27; 40363, Sheridan County Journal Star, SE, $401.08; 40364, Smith, King, & Simmons, SE, $200.00; 40365, Sasse Vet Clinic, RE, $10.00; 40366, S&L Gas, SU, $1,386.32; 40367, True Value, SU, $367.34; 40368, Viaero, SE, $86.75; 40369, US Welding Inc, SU, $175.00; 40370, Ken Ward, RE, $50.00; 40371, Westco, SU, $2,231.71; 40372, Water Reserve USDA, RE, $1,600.00; 40373, Wingate, SE, $319.80; 40374, Water System Impr Project, EX, $15,800.00; 40375, Winter Sewing, SE, $27.85; 40376, Xerox, EX, $504.72. Total March Unpaid Bills: $59,505.36.

Total March Bills: $285,832.54.

Alco Holdings, LLC dba Alco Discount Store 204, has applied for a Class D, beer, wine, distilled spirits, off-sale only, liquor license which will replace their current Class B, beer off-sale only, license. Mayor Russell turned the meeting over to Public Hearing Officer Fred Hlava. Present to offer testimony in opposition of the license was Steve Ledgerwood, owner of Highway Express in Gordon. He expressed concern that current license holders were already struggling financially, and spreading the alcohol sales even thinner would cause great hardship to his business as well as other businesses in Gordon. Also so present in opposition was Bonnie Tystad, Gordon citizen. She expressed concern that there were already numerous places in Gordon to purchase alcohol, and more liquor licenses would be detrimental to the citizens of Gordon, especially the youth of our community. Carol Langer, Alco Manager, was unable to attend the council meeting, but had informed the Deputy City Clerk that Alco Holdings, LLC was only interested in standardizing their licenses throughout Nebraska, but had no intentions of selling distilled spirits at the Gordon Alco store. After some discussion by council, the public hearing was closed and conduct of the meeting was returned to Mayor Russell. Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous, to deny the application of Alco Holdings, LLC for a Class D liquor license. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

American Legion Post Commander, Darius Maltbie, has requested special liquor sale hours for the American Legion on Sunday, March 17, 2013, from 11:00am to 4:00 pm. Police Chief Jeff Brewer was present at the meeting and expressed he had no concerns about this request. Motion by Evans, seconded by Grant, to approve Mr. Maltbie’s request. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Brek Brixius from NW Community Action Partnership was present to renew the Sheridan County Transportation Agreement. He is requesting that the City of Gordon continue with the same support they have given in the past which is a one-time annual payment of $300. The Sheridan County Public Transportation System serviced nineteen people in Gordon for a total of seventy-one pickups in the last fiscal year. In this fiscal year, which ends 6/30/13, they have already reached this total, which shows the utilization of this system is increasing in Gordon. Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans, to approve the request to allow the Mayor to sign the agreement and continue with the same support as in prior years. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

Terry Rajewich, Account Manager for Nebraska Public Power District in the NW region, was present to review the city’s Professional Retail Operations Agreement and other services that NPPD provides for the City of Gordon. She also reviewed the revenues the city receives from the lease of our electrical distribution system. In the 2011-2012 fiscal year, NPPD made lease payments to the city totaling $251, 252.87. NPPD is responsible for all construction, maintenance, and operation of the city’s electrical system.In 2012, the capital expenditures for Gordon totaled $90,500. Also present representing NPPD was Stan Clouse, Account Manager for the Kearney area. He discussed with council future plans for NPPD, including energy resources utilized by NPPD.

Mayor Nancy Russell introduced Glen Spaugh, Deputy City Clerk. He will be replacing Sandy Farmer, who has been employed with the City of Gordon since August 26, 1985. Sandy will be retiring this Spring.

The City of Gordon received $2,578.18 from the Public Alliance for Community Energy (PACE). This represents our community’s share of the ACE revenue return for FY 2012-2013. $200,000 was distributed to 69 Nebraska communities this fiscal year.

City Manager Fred Hlava explained to council that the city’s current agreement for their phone system is coming to an end. The system is in dire need of updating and replacement. The current system is outdated and replacement parts are now unavailable. He has been working with the current company and Great Plains Communications to find the best replacement. Fred Hlava stated that he will have a definite contract for council’s approval at the April council meeting.

There has been a request by a Gordon citizen to purchase a parcel of land adjacent to her property that is owned by the city. It must go to public bid in order for it to be sold. Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to pass Resolution 2013-06. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous.

CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA

RESOLUTION NO. 2013-06

SALE OF PROPERTY

MARCH 14, 2013

WHEREAS, the City of Gordon, Nebraska is owner of the following described real estate:

The South 20.0 feet of the North 57 feet of Lot 13, Block 8, Original Town of Gordon, Sheridan County, Nebraska;

WHEREAS, the aforedescribed property has been appraised and valued at less than Five Thousand ($5000.00) and will be sold pursuant to NEB.REV.STAT. 17.503.1;

WHEREAS, the aforedescribed property is deemed surplus property of the City and could be sold and;

WHEREAS, the sale of aforedescribed property is subject to certain conditions as follows:

The aforedescribed property shall be sold by sealed bid. Sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00AM, March 25, 2013 at the Gordon City Office, 311 North Oak Street, Gordon, Nebraska.

The City shall have the right to accept or reject any and all bids.

WHEREAS, notice to the public will be posted at the First National Bank, Gordon Post Office, and the Gordon City Office building.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the notice of the proposed sale of the aforedescribed real estate will be posted for a period of not less than seven (7) days prior to the sale of the property. Upon the acceptance of a bid, the City Manager, Mayor and City Clerk be authorized to complete the sale of the aforedescribed property and issue warranty deed to the property and to the prospective purchaser

DATED this 14th day of March, 2013.

PASSED, APPROVED AND ORDERED this 14th day of March, 2013.

CITY OF GORDON

/s/ Nancy I Russell

MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Kim Buchan

CITY CLERK

The City of Gordon was contacted by a company that is making a film about Communities of Distinction. The film will feature Terry Bradshaw. City Manager Fred Hlava had an interview with the company and informed them of several important items in Gordon’s history. They are very interested in featuring Gordon in this film, but it will come at a cost of $19,800. This is not a cost that the city can incur at this time, but council expressed interest in the project. After some discussion, Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant, to support research of the project and to pursue it as a community project that could possibly be funded by private funds. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

City Manager Fred Hlava informed council that the John and Marie Ukena Charitable Trust has donated $5,500 to the City of Gordon to help fund the Skateboard Park in Gordon.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to appoint Council Member Kelly Grant as Alternate Representative to the SWANN board. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Motion by Grant, seconded by Morgan, to appoint City Manager Fred Hlava as the Representative to the SWANN board. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

LB363 will make changes to statutes pertaining to the requests for public records. If passed, this will have a large impact on smaller cities, as it will limit the amount that is allowed to be charged to retrieve the requested information. This will be especially true for requests for large amounts of documents.

Council was given copies of letters written to the NE Legislature on their behalf in support of the walking-biking pathway that would extend through the City of Gordon.

City Manager Fred Hlava informed council that the Tornado Spotter class will be in Gordon on April 17th at 7:00 pm.

Mayor Russell turned the conduct of the meeting over to Public Hearing officer Fred Hlava. Sections of the International Building Code ’06 and ’09 contained sections that required all new residential construction to have fire sprinkler systems. This is an expensive cost to incur, which would have an impact on new home construction. The International Building Code ’12, allowed communities to amend these sections out. Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to pass Ordinance 1140. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

ADOPTION OF THE INTERNATIONAL RESIDENTIAL CODE

ORDINANCE NO. 1140

An ORDINANCE of the CITY OF GORDON adopting the 2012 edition of the International Residential Code, regulating and governing the construction, alteration, movement, enlargement, replacement, repair, equipment, location, removal and demolition of detached one- and two-family dwellings and multiple single-family dwellings (townhouses) not more than three stories in height with separate means of egress in the CITY OF GORDON providing for the issuance of permits and collection of fees therefore; repealing ORDINANCE No. 1042 of the CITY OF GORDON and all other ordinances or parts of laws in conflict therewith.

The CITY COUNCIL of the CITY OF GORDON does ordain as follows:

Section 1. That a certain document, three (3) copies of which are on file in the office of the CITY CLERK of the CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA, being marked and designated as the International Residential Code, 2012 edition, including Appendix Chapters 1–44 to include Appendices A–Q, as published by the International Code Council, be and is hereby adopted as the Residential Code of the CITY OF GORDON in the State of NEBRASKA for regulating and governing the construction, alteration, movement, enlargement, replacement, repair, equipment, location, removal and demolition of detached one- and two-family dwellings and multiple single-family dwellings (townhouses) not more than three stories in height with separate means of egress as herein provided; providing for the issuance of permits and collection of fees therefor; and each and all of the regulations, provisions, penalties, conditions and terms of said Residential Code on file in the office of the CITY CLERK are hereby referred to, adopted, and made a part hereof, as if fully set out in this ordinance, with the additions, insertions, deletions and changes, if any, prescribed in Section 2 of this ordinance.

Section 2. The following sections are hereby revised:

Section R101. CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA

Table R301.2 (1) HAS BEEN INSERTED

DELETE SECTION R313.2 IN ENTIRETY WITHOUT REPLACEMENT

Section P2603.6.1 HAS BEEN INSERTED

Section 3. That ORDINANCE No. 1042 of the CITY OF GORDON entitled 2003 INTERNATIONAL RESIDENTIAL CODE and all other ordinances or parts of laws in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 4. That if any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this legislation is, for any reason, held to be unconstitutional, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance. The CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA hereby declares that it would have passed this law, and each section, subsection, clause or phrase thereof, irrespective of the fact that any one or more sections, subsections, sentences, clauses and phrases be declared unconstitutional.

Section 5. That nothing in this legislation or in the Residential Code hereby adopted shall be construed to affect any suit or proceeding impending in any court, or any rights acquired, or liability incurred, or any cause or causes of action acquired or existing, under any act or ordinance hereby repealed as cited in Section 3 of this law; nor shall any just or legal right or remedy of any character be lost, impaired or affected by this legislation.

Section 6. That the CITY CLERK is hereby ordered and directed to cause this legislation to be published in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from, and after its passage, approval and publication or posting as required by law.

Section 7. That this law and the rules, regulations, provisions, requirements, orders and matters established and adopted hereby shall take effect and be in full force and effect from and after the date of its final passage, adoption and publication.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 14th day of March, 2013.

CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA

By /s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous, to waive second and third reading of Ordinance 1140. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous.

The public hearing was closed and conduct of the meeting turned back over to Mayor Russell.

Mayor Russell opened the Public Hearing on Ordinance 1141, and turned the conduct of the meeting over to Public Hearing Officer Fred Hlava. Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to pass Ordinance 1141. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

ADOPTION OF THE INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE

ORDINANCE NO. 1141

An ORDINANCE of the CITY OF GORDON adopting the 2012 edition of the International Building Code, regulating and governing the conditions and maintenance of all property, buildings and structures; by providing the standards for supplied utilities and facilities and other physical things and conditions essential to ensure that structures are safe, sanitary and fit for occupation and use; and the condemnation of buildings and structures unfit for human occupancy and use and the demolition of such structures in the CITY OF GORDON; providing for the issuance of permits and collection of fees therefor; repealing ORDINANCE No. 1042 of the CITY OF GORDON and all other ordinances or parts of laws in conflict therewith.

The CITY COUNCIL of the CITY OF GORDON does ordain as follows:

Section 1. That a certain document, three (3) copies of which are on file in the office of the CITY CLERK of the CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA, being marked and designated as the International Building Code, 2012 edition, including Appendix Chapters 1-35 to include Appendices A-M, as published by the International Code Council, be and is hereby adopted as the Building Code of the CITY OF GORDON, in the State of NEBRASKA for regulating and governing the conditions and maintenance of all property, buildings and structures; by providing the standards for supplied utilities and facilities and other physical things and conditions essential to ensure that structures are safe, sanitary and fit for occupation and use; and the condemnation of buildings and structures unfit for human occupancy and use and the demolition of such structures as herein provided; providing for the issuance of permits and collection of fees therefor; and each and all of the regulations, provisions, penalties, conditions and terms of said Building Code on file in the office of the CITY CLERK are hereby referred to, adopted, and made a part hereof, as if fully set out in this legislation, with the additions, insertions, deletions and changes, if any, prescribed in Section 2 of this ordinance.

Section 2. The following sections are hereby revised:

Section 101.1. CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA

Section 1612.3. CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA

Section 1612,3. SEPTEMBER 13, 2007

Section 3412.2. MARCH 14, 2013

Section 3. That ORDINANCE No. 1042 of the CITY OF GORDON entitled 2003 INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE and all other ordinances or parts of laws in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 4. That if any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this legislation is, for any reason, held to be unconstitutional, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance. The CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA hereby declares that it would have passed this law, and each section, subsection, clause or phrase thereof, irrespective of the fact that any one or more sections, subsections, sentences, clauses and phrases be declared unconstitutional.

Section 5. That nothing in this legislation or in the Building Code hereby adopted shall be construed to affect any suit or proceeding impending in any court, or any rights acquired, or liability incurred, or any cause or causes of action acquired or existing, under any act or ordinance hereby repealed as cited in Section 3 of this law; nor shall any just or legal right or remedy of any character be lost, impaired or affected by this legislation.

Section 6. That the CITY CLERK is hereby ordered and directed to cause this legislation to be published in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from, and after its passage, approval and publication or posting as required by law.

Section 7. That this law and the rules, regulations, provisions, requirements, orders and matters established and adopted hereby shall take effect and be in full force and effect from and after the date of its final passage, adoption and publication.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 14th day of March, 2013.

CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA

By /s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan, to waive second and third readings of Ordinance 1141. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

The public hearing was closed and conduct of the meeting turned back over to Mayor Russell.

Mayor Russell opened the public hearing for Ordinance 1142 and turned conduct of the meeting over to Public Hearing Officer Fred Hlava. Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant, to pass Ordinance 1142. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

ORDINANCE NO. 1142

ZONING AND SUBDIVISION REGULATIONS

AN ORDINANCE DEFINING AND ESTABLISHING ZONING DISTRICTS IN AND FOR THE CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA, AND AN AREA WITHIN ONE MILE OF THE CORPORATE LIMITS; REGULATING THE LOCATION OF BUSINESSES AND INDUSTRIES, AND THE LOCATION, ERECTION, ALTERATION AND REPAIR OF BUILDINGS DESIGNED OR USED FOR SPECIFIC USES, AND PRESCRIBING USE OF THE LAND WITHIN EACH DISTRICT OR ZONES; PROVIDING FOR A ZONING CERTIFICATE AND ENFORCEMENT OF THE ZONING REGULATIONS PROVIDING PENALTIES AND REMEDIES FOR VIOLATION OF PROVISIONS OF THIS ORDINANCE; AND PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF ALL OTHER ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH, AND PROVIDING WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT.

Said Ordinance as published in pamphlet form and copies therof are available at the office of the city clerk.

Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Motion by Grant, seconded by Bounous, to waive second and third readings of Ordinance 1142. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

The public hearing was closed and conduct of the meeting turned back over to Mayor Russell.

Council was given several FYI items including the February police statistics, state/federal budget information, and the drought’s toll on ethanol producers.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan, to go into executive session at 7:45 pm to discuss real estate negotiations. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous.

Council reconvened in regular session at 8:05pm. With no action taken, motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to adjourn. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: March 20, 2013