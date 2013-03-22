Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Leslie L. Hinn., Deceased Estate No. PR 11-43
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 3995 times
Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will and determination of heirs have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on April 16, 2013, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.
Terry A. Hinn
P.O. Box 468
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: (308) 360-0333
Michael V. Smith, NSBA #13902
Smith, King and Simmons, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: March 20, March 27 and April 3, 2013