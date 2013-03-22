Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Lloyd T. Hinn., Deceased Estate No. PR 12-12

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will and determination of heirs have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on April 16, 2013, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.

Terry Hinn

P.O. Box 468

Rushville, NE 69360

Telephone: (308) 360-0333

Michael V. Smith, NSBA #13902

Smith, King and Simmons, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: March 20, March 27 and April 3, 2013