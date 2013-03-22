Public Hearing Notice Northwest Community Action Partnership

I. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by Sheridan County Public Transportation System at 207 South Main in Rushville Nebraska at 10:00 am March 28 for the purpose of considering a project for which financial assistance is being sought from the Federal Transit Administration, pursuant to the Federal Transit ACT (FTA), generally described as follows:

Description of Project:

Implementation of $1 minimum fare required by State.

Elderly and Disabled:

Sheridan County Public Transportation System will take into consideration the special needs of the elderly and/or persons with disabilities.)

General Public:

Sheridan County Public Transportation System is available for the general public.

II. At the hearing, Sheridan County Public Transportation System will afford an opportunity for interested persons or agencies to be heard with respect to the social, economic and environmental aspects of the Project. Interested persons may submit orally or in writing evidence and recommendations with respect to said Project.

III. A copy of the Application for a Federal Grant for the proposed Project is available for public inspection at Northwest Community Action Partnership offices at 270 Pine Street in Chadron Nebraska.

Published: March 20 and March 27, 2013