Public Notice Northwest Community Action Partnership

Notice is hereby given that Northwest Community Action Partnership and Sheridan County are requesting financial assistance (as generally described below) from the Federal Transit Administration, pursuant to the Federal Transit Act.

Description of Project

Operation of Sheridan County Public Transportation System which provides public transportation services for residents of Sheridan County within and between the cities of Rushville, Hay Springs and Gordon along Highway 20 in Sheridan County. Estimated FY 2013-2014 operating cost of the project is $36,800.00.

A copy of the financial assistance application will be available for public inspection during normal business hours at Northwest Community Action Partnership’s Offices 270 Pine Street, Chadron, NE 69337 from March 20, 2013 through March 29, 2013.

Published: March 20, 2013