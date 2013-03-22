Meeting Notice Northwest Rural Public Power District, March 28, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2013, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.

Dated this 20th day of March, 2013.

Lee Ahrens

Secretary

Published: March 20, 2013